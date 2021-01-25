Ewigkeit Release 'Plandemic?' Lyric Video

Ewigkeit have released a lyric video for their track "Plandemic?". The song comes from their brand new digital EP "Depopulate ", which hit retailer and streaming services last Friday (Jan 23rd).
The group's mastermind James Fogarty had this to say, "There are plenty of unanswered questions, and therefore subsequent theories about the origins of this pandemic which has affected ALL of us.
"The EP explores the various conspiracy theories surrounding the Covid19 pandemic, it's origins and subsequent media censorship." Watch the video below:
