Singled Out: Brave New World's Sour Honey

Hard rockers Brave New World just release their new "Blossom" EP and to celebrate we have asked vocalist Christopher Eubanks to tell us about the single "Sour Honey". Here is the story:

If you were to ask each member of the band which part of the set is their favorite to play, then I would bet the contents of my wallet on at least four votes for "Sour Honey" ( there's always an oddball .) Which is funny because it wasn't originally part of the album at all.

We were in the studio with our producer Jonathan Dolese for the second time and what, up until that point, had been a blissful session had hit its first major snag. The last song of what would be our upcoming debut album was in the can, but after burning half a day on trying to compose a vocal pattern that we could both stomach, Jonathan and I decided to push for a complete rewrite; which, with only a day and a half left of studio time and a entire song's worth of muscle memory to unlearn, was not an easy sell. There was a palpable sense of "please tell me that you're joking," in the air when we stepped out of the booth to deliver that unpleasant bit of news. "Let's scrap it," is not something you want to hear when you're about to, or so you think, coast into the final day of recording.

I'm glad we did that though, and given the entire experience to do over, I'd still cut the previous song. (Who's name I can't remember at all if that tells you anything .) "Sour Honey" was a song that really just kind of fell together. Jonathan and the guitars stayed up most of the night hammering the track out, and I woke up the following morning with a really clear idea of what the song should be about and a decent melody in my head. After all the previous day's frantic energy, I guess I wanted to channel that feeling of desperation and wrestling with difficult obstacles into the vocal takes.

It's a fitting tone for the track as a whole because what "Sour Honey" is essentially about is scrambling around trying to make a band work, when it feels like that's the last thing that any sane person would want to do. It's about that constant feeling of anxiety and stress and the inevitable pay off when it comes together.

