Benthos Release 'Debris // Essence' Video

Prog metallers Benthos have revealed a music video for their new "Debris // Essence". The track comes from the group's forthcoming album "II," which is set to hit stores on April 23rd.
Guitarist Gabriele Papagni had this to say about the new song, "Debris // Essence is an immersion through consciousness. The song was written to bring out instinctive passions oppressed by the imposed patterns that are dictated by reality.
"We chose this song as the first single from the album, because the song summarizes the varying aspects of our sound and style." Watch the Stefano Galli directed video below:
