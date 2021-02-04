Alice Cooper Celebrates Birthday With 'Social Debris' Video

(hennemusic) Alice Cooper is debuting a video for his new track, "Social Debris", in sync with his 73rd birthday celebrations on February 4. The tune marks the latest preview to the February 26 release of "Detroit Stories", which pays homage to the shock-rocker's hometown and the city that launched the original Alice Cooper group.

"Happy Birthday to... me!," says Cooper. "To celebrate my birthday, I have a gift for you. A free download of my new song, 'Social Debris,' to keep forever. Get yours now via AliceCooper.com But you better act fast. This offer will self destruct at the end of the day. Now... shut up and rock!"

"The single 'Social Debris' is a gift to Detroit, to my fans and to myself," Cooper explains. "The track was written by the original Alice Cooper band. We never thought that we would ever fit in; the Alice Cooper band didn't fit in with anybody, because we were doing things that no other band did. We didn't fit in with the folk scene, we didn't fit in with the metal scene, we really didn't fit in with anything that was going on at that time.

"We just always felt like we were outsiders. We felt like we were social debris, we were in our own little world. So 'Social Debris' was just the original band writing a song about us, essentially. And it came out sounding like it belonged into 1971. That's just the original band - you can't change that. It's great." here.

