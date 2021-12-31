Ace Frehley Jammed With Alice Cooper 2021 In Review

(hennemusic) Ace Frehley Jammed With Alice Cooper was a top 21 story from October 2021. Alice Cooper was joined by Ace Frehley for his 1972 classic, "School's Out", during a pair of concerts in Florida in October and fan filmed footage has been shared online.
The pair hooked up to perform the iconic track during Cooper's finale in West Palm Bach, Fl on October 10 and in Tampa, FL on October 11. Frehley - who is currently on the road as the opening act for Cooper's fall US tour - previously delivered "School's Out" with the shock-rocker in Brisbane during an Australian trek in 2017.
Cooper was on the road in support of his 2021 album, "Detroit Stories", while original KISS lead guitarist Frehley was performing behind his latest record, 2020's "Origins Vol. 2"; the pair wrapped up their US series in Tupelo, MS on October 22. Watch the jams here.
