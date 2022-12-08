Singled Out: Ralph Nix & the Guilt Birds' Retold

Ralph Nix & the Guilt Birds just released their new single "Retold", from their forthcoming album, "Good Ingredients", and to celebrate we asked Lance "Ralph Nix" Blackwell to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

All too often we seem to forget the mistakes of our past and continue to wander down the same road, making the same decisions over and over. Maybe it's because we have trouble admitting defeat or perhaps its the hope that this time things will be different.

The basic idea for "Retold" comes from the hard truth that history repeats.

Whether it's the toxic personalities we seem to fall for time after time, determined to make it work "this time" or maybe following the advice of those who do not have our best interest at heart. Those who are just angling for a result that will benefit them regardless of the cost to you. The results are always the same, heart break, but for some reason we are surprised by the outcome. We begin to doubt our own self worth because we feel like we have failed but failed at what? Failing at something that has never worked for anyone is not really failing, it's just repeating or retelling the same story. The longer you stay in the shadows of those who want nothing but to take advantage of you will do nothing but take you further from the light.

The first step to overcome this problem is to realize that you are enough. I'll say it again, You ARE enough! You do not need anyone to make you whole, but rather surround yourself with people that make you a better version of what you already are. I believe the easiest way to determine if you are on the right path, with the right person or listening to correct advice, is to decide if the course you are on is forcing you to change what makes you who you are.

The second step is that once you realize that the person(s) is not fighting for you, you must cut them loose immediately and refuse any feelings of guilt that may arise, for guilt is a wasted emotion. Sharing this life with people who want nothing more than to lift you up can be one of the most positively powerful ways to exists and existing with those who are using you, can be even more powerful in the most negative ways.

