Ugly Kid Joe Announce Dates For First U.S. Tour In 27 Years

(Metalville) Following the release of their brand-new album Rad Wings of Destiny, Ugly Kid Joe have announced they are hitting the road for their first U.S. tour in 27 years!

"America's Least Wanted are coming home!" commented UKJ frontman Whitfield Crane. "It's been a long time coming, but we are stoked to be touring the U.S. again. Let the radness begin!"

The band will be heading out on the road in May and June in support of their newest offering, Rad Wings of Destiny, released last October via Metalville Records.

Special guests on the tour will Fozzy along with opening act Pistols at Dawn. Full list of dates are as follows:



Rad Wings Of Destiny U.S. Tour

May

3 San Diego, CA @ Brick by Brick*

4 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent^

5 Ventura, CA @ Majestic Theater^

7 Las Vegas, NV @ Hard Rock Cafe^

8 Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater^

11 Houston, TX @ Rise^

12 Dallas TX @ Echo^

13 Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom^

15 Kansa City, MO @ The Truman^

16 Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theater*

18 St Charles, IL @ Arcada Theater^

19 Green Bay, WI @ Epic Events Center^

20 Turtle Lake, WI @ St Croix Casino^

21 Indianapolis, IN @ Hi Fi Annex^

22 Moline, IL @ Rust Belt^

24 Flint, MI @ Machine Shop*

25 Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater*

26 Mechanicsburg, PA @ Lovedrafts*

27 Pittsburgh, PA @ Jergels*

28 Leesburg, VA @ Tally Ho Theater*

30 Winston-Salem, NC @ The Ramkat*

June

1 Atlanta, GA @ Centerstage^

2 Cottonwood, AL @ Yellow Rose Theater^

3 FT Myers, FL @ The Ranch^

4 Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live^

5 Destin, FL @ Club LA^

7 New Orleans @ LA House Of Blues,*

9 Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live*

10 San Antonio, TX @ Rockbox*

^ Ugly Kid Joe + Fozzy + Pistols at Dawn

* Ugly Kid Joe + Pistols at Dawn





