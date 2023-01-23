.

Ugly Kid Joe Announce Dates For First U.S. Tour In 27 Years

Published 01-23-2023

Ugly Kid Joe Announce Dates For First U.S. Tour In 27 Years Tour poster

(Metalville) Following the release of their brand-new album Rad Wings of Destiny, Ugly Kid Joe have announced they are hitting the road for their first U.S. tour in 27 years!

"America's Least Wanted are coming home!" commented UKJ frontman Whitfield Crane. "It's been a long time coming, but we are stoked to be touring the U.S. again. Let the radness begin!"

The band will be heading out on the road in May and June in support of their newest offering, Rad Wings of Destiny, released last October via Metalville Records.

Special guests on the tour will Fozzy along with opening act Pistols at Dawn. Full list of dates are as follows:

Rad Wings Of Destiny U.S. Tour
May
3 San Diego, CA @ Brick by Brick*
4 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent^
5 Ventura, CA @ Majestic Theater^
7 Las Vegas, NV @ Hard Rock Cafe^
8 Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater^
11 Houston, TX @ Rise^
12 Dallas TX @ Echo^
13 Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom^
15 Kansa City, MO @ The Truman^
16 Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theater*
18 St Charles, IL @ Arcada Theater^
19 Green Bay, WI @ Epic Events Center^
20 Turtle Lake, WI @ St Croix Casino^
21 Indianapolis, IN @ Hi Fi Annex^
22 Moline, IL @ Rust Belt^
24 Flint, MI @ Machine Shop*
25 Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater*
26 Mechanicsburg, PA @ Lovedrafts*
27 Pittsburgh, PA @ Jergels*
28 Leesburg, VA @ Tally Ho Theater*
30 Winston-Salem, NC @ The Ramkat*

June
1 Atlanta, GA @ Centerstage^
2 Cottonwood, AL @ Yellow Rose Theater^
3 FT Myers, FL @ The Ranch^
4 Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live^
5 Destin, FL @ Club LA^
7 New Orleans @ LA House Of Blues,*
9 Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live*
10 San Antonio, TX @ Rockbox*

^ Ugly Kid Joe + Fozzy + Pistols at Dawn
* Ugly Kid Joe + Pistols at Dawn


Related Stories
Ugly Kid Joe Announce Dates For First U.S. Tour In 27 Years

Pistols At Dawn Announce Dates With Ugly Kid Joe and Fozzy

More Ugly Kid Joe News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement

Day In Rock

Nickelback and Brantley Gilbert Tour- Megadeth Offshoot Kings Of Thrash Tour- Shinedown, Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New Tour- more

Guns N' Roses, Metallica, Def Leppard Stars Lead Guests On Ian Hunter's New Album- Eric Church Expands The Outsiders Revival Tour- more

Pantera And Lamb Of God Announce North American Tour- Metallica 'Screaming Suicide' Video- Rival Sons- more

David Crosby Dead At 81- Pink Floyd Announce 'The Dark Side Of The Moon' 50th Anniversary Box Set- Rolling Stones- Enter Shikari- more

advertisement

Reviews

Jared James Nichols - Jared James Nichols

Root 66: Sicard Hollow - Brightest of Days

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. - Live in Colorado, Vol. 2

Box Sets: Amazing Grace: Country Stars Sing Songs of Faith and Hope

David Crosby & the Lighthouse Band - Live at the Capitol Theatre

Latest News

Nickelback and Brantley Gilbert Announce Summer Tour

Megadeth Offshoot Kings Of Thrash Announce Thrashin' USA Tour

Shinedown, Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New U.S. Tour

Fear Factory Staying With Nuclear Blast

Coldplay Announce North American Stadium Dates

Swim The Current Recruit Ill Nino's Marcos Leal For 'We Are Not The Same'

Ugly Kid Joe Announce Dates For First U.S. Tour In 27 Years

Kansas Announce 50 City 50th Anniversary North American Tour

Contact Us - Privacy

Copyright© 2023 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.