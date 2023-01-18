Pistols At Dawn Announce Dates With Ugly Kid Joe and Fozzy

Tour poster

(SRO) Atlanta-based rock group Pistols At Dawn will hit the road in late spring supporting the California hard rock group Ugly Kid Joe alongside heavy metal group Fozzy (select dates only) across the U.S on the "Rad Wings Of Destiny" tour.

It kicks off May 3 in San Diego, with the band then heading to the East Coast before looping back to end on June 10 in San Antonio, TX. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, January 20 at 10:00 AM local time at https://www.pistolsatdawnband.com/tour.

Pistols At Dawn will also be seen on the road in early March supporting Alter Bridge and Mammoth WVH from March 10-31. Full dates can be found listed below.

"We're beyond stoked to join this incredible coast to coast tour," shares Pistols At Dawn drummer Adam Jaffe. "It's an honor to be on such a kick-ass bill with the epic 'America's Least Wanted' Ugly Kid Joe and the massively talented and over the top rocking Chris Jericho, Rich Ward and Fozzy! It's truly a dream, and we intend to throw down at every single city on the tour!"

Alter Bridge & Mammoth WVH

3/10 Quapaw, OK - Downstream Casino Resort

3/11 Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre @ The Midland

3/14 Chesterfield, MO - The Factory

3/15 Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

3/17 Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

3/18 Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom

3/20 Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

3/21 Salt Lake City, UT - Union Event Center

3/23 Seattle, WA - The Paramount Theatre

3/28 Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

3/29 Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

3/31 Reno, NV - Silver Legacy Grande Exposition Hall

with Ugly Kid Joe

5/3 San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

5/25 Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

5/26 Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedrafts

5/27 Pittsburgh, PA - Jergels

5/28 Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater

5/30 Winston Salem, NC - Ramkat

6/7 New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

6/9 Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

6/10 San Antonio, TX - Rockbox

With Ugly Kid Joe & Fozzy

5/4 Los Angeles, CA - Regent

5/5 Ventura, CA - Majestic Theater

5/7 Las Vegas, NV - Hard Rock Café

5/8 Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

5/11 Houston, TX - Rise

5/12 Dallas, TX - Echo

5/13 Oklahoma City, OK - OK Diamond Ballroom

5/15 Kansas City, MO - The Truman

5/16 Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater

5/18 St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theater

5/19 Green Bay, WI - Epic Events Center

5/20 Turtle Lake, WI - St. Crock Casino

5/21 Indianapolis, IN - Hi Fi Annex

5/22 Moline, IL - Rust Belt

5/24 Flint, MI - Machine Shop

6/1 Atlanta, GA - Centerstage

6/2 Cottonwood, AL - YellowRose

6/3 Ft. Myers, FL - The Ranch

6/4 Tampa, FL - Jannus Live

6/5 Destin, FL - Club LA

Related Stories

Pistols At Dawn Premiere 'Fly' Video

Pistols At Dawn Deliver The 'Crown' Video

News > Pistols At Dawn