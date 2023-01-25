Dom Martin Unplugging For UK Spring Tour

Tour poster Tour poster

(Noble) Multi award winning Belfast artist Dom Martin kicks off his Spring 2023 Solo Acoustic UK Tour on Tuesday 14 March 2023 including dates that will take him the length and breadth of Great Britain.

One of the most talked about Irish artists in a generation and likened by many to the legendary Irish guitarist Rory Gallagher, Belfast-raised Dom Martin brings his intimate acoustic solo show to his fast-growing UK fanbase.

Dom has been nominated for three awards at this year's UK Blues Awards including "Blues Vocalist of the Year", "Blues Artist of the Year", and "Blues Instrumentalist of the Year".

The 32-year-old musician was brought up in the community driven streets of Northern Ireland and makes no secret of his early struggles with drugs and alcohol, frequently referencing this during his very personal and intimate solo shows.

With 5 European and UK Blues Awards under his belt since 2019, he has attracted attention from Joe Bonamassa, featuring regularly on his Spotify playlists and gaining a coveted invitation to play as a band on the 3rd annual Keeping the Blues Alive Mediterranean Cruise from 17-25 August 2023 alongside Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Blackberry Smoke and Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, and many more blues artists.

The 2022 UK Blues Acoustic Artist of The Year and Best Instrumentalist of the Year says, "I can't wait to see my UK fans again with my solo show, I can never quite believe how quiet they are when I'm playing, it really helps me get right into the moment, it's an awesome feeling for both me and the audience."

Tickets are on sale from 9am Friday 27th January here.

Cubana's, Barry, South Wales

Tuesday 14 March 2023

Hare & Hounds, Birmingham

Tuesday 21 March 2023

Vicky Vaults, York

Wednesday 22 March 2023

Goin' Up The Country Blues Club

Worthenbury Village Hall, North Wales

Friday 24 March 2023

Chapel Arts, Bath

Saturday 25 March 2023

Hope Tavern, Market Rasen, Lincs

Sunday 26 March 2023

Night & Day, Manchester

Monday 27 March 2023

Cluny 2, Newcastle

Thursday 30 March 2023

Bowness Bay Blues Festival

Friday 31 March 2023

Leeds Blues Club, The Cross Keys, Leeds

Saturday 1 April 2023

Temperance, Leamington Spa

Monday 3 April 2023

Tuesday Night Music Club, Coulsdon, Surrey

Tuesday 4 April 2023

Water Rats, London

Wednesday 5 April 2023

The Met Lounge, Peterborough

Thursday 6 April 2023

Buy Tickets

Diseworth Blues,

Diseworth Village Hall, Leiceister

Friday 7 April 2023





