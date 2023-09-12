Singled Out: Dom Martin's Belfast Blues

Dom Martin just released his new single "Belfast Blues", ahead of his new album, Buried In The Hail (out September 22nd). To celebrate, Dom tell us about the new song. Here is the story:
I'm a Belfast native. I love the place and the people. Just about every family has lost blood on the streets here yet it 's still a great place to witness. As we'd say there's some characters about so there is!
The song is about the days I spent playing the pubs and clubs in Northern Ireland. Getting in fights, fires, getting robbed, getting drunk and beaten and just generally misbehaving. Being an animal. I was a different person back then. I've become a lot younger now than I was back then and am finally living a life.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here
