Yes Sell Atlantic Records Catalog To Warner Music Group

(hennemusic) Prog rock legends Yes have sold the recorded music rights and income streams from their Atlantic Records era catalog to Warner Music Group's Global Catalog Division.

With more than 30 million albums sold worldwide, the acquisition continues a longstanding relationship between the band and Warner Music that now spans over a half-century, beginning with Yes' self-titled 1969 Atlantic debut album; the deal - which encompasses landmark works such as 1971's "Fragile", 1972's "Close To The Edge", and 1983's "90125" - includes 12 studio albums, as well as live recordings and compilations.

"The entire Yes family came together and worked enthusiastically with Warner Music Group to secure this historic deal," says the band, "ensuring that these iconic recordings will continue to be curated in the optimum manner to delight their fans across more than five decades, while also finding and developing new audiences for this timeless music."

"My introduction to YES came while working at a record store in Ohio in 1983," explains Kevin Gore, Warner Music's President of Global Catalog. "I loved the '90125' album and went to see the band live, where I was introduced to their catalog of incredible songs. I've been a fan ever since and we're absolutely thrilled and deeply honored that the strong relationship between Yes and Warner Music will continue forever."

The original members of Yes - bassist Chris Squire, singer Jon Anderson, drummer Bill Bruford, guitarist Peter Banks, and keyboardist Tony Kaye - came together in 1968. In early 1969, the band auditioned at London's Speakeasy Club for Atlantic Records co-founder Ahmet Ertegun, who immediately signed them up. Later that year, the group released its self-titled debut, mixing original material with totally reworked versions of songs by groups like the Byrds and the Beatles.

