Singled Out: Perfect Strangers' A Song For You

Brampton hard rockers Perfect Strangers recently released a new single and video called "A Song For You," and to celebrate we asked Anthony Vitanza to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Wow, well I know exactly where to start here! As a band and as the primary songwriter of our band I wanted to eventually get a soft acoustic song written and released ever since the formation of Perfect Strangers. I met a girl I really liked and eventually fell in love with and ever since I met her I had wrote this song about her that I had kicking around for a while, just the lyrics. The lyrics almost came as if they were already written in my mind. As if I was saying them one word after another in sequence without stopping. The song was finished really fast.

I figured that with the way the lyrics were being written I wanted it to be a song that not only myself could relate to but that everyone can relate to and say to the person they like/love. Somewhat of a love letter I know it sounds cheesy but there is more to the story. After writing the lyrics and having them sit around for a month or two I went and bought an acoustic guitar and capo and the first thing I did was put that capo on the second fret and play a few chords. The few chords I played became the foundation of the entire song we know today as "a song for you".

The hardest part of this song was naming it but that difficulty suddenly became easy when I was thinking of names and I just thought it was a song for the person I love, a song for you. With that I had the name! Overall, I wrote this entire song with the mindset thinking that if I could sum up how I feel about the person I love in a song what would I say? And that's what this song is.

I would say it's a love song but it isn't one of those cheesy love songs that you can't stand, it's a song with thought and care in it, a song that everyone can have as their song. A song for you.

