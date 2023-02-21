Carcass Announce Intimate Bloody Blighty Tour

(Nuclear Blast) Carcass have announced a non-stop, two-week run of intimate UK club shows this May and June, dubbed the 'Bloody Blighty 2023' tour, followed by a performance at Download Festival. Support will come from Unto Others (June 1st onwards) and Conjurer (all dates).

Carcass, who will also be playing three shows in Ireland this March, followed by a month-long USA run with Municipal Waste, Sacred Reich and Creeping Death, released their esteemed record Torn Arteries last year.

Jeff Walker stated: "I've a wager with Kam from Live Nation that this tour will NOT sell out. I'm banking on the Great British public to make me ten pounds richer by the time we get to Download. Thank you in advance".

Bloody Blighty 2023 Tour

** with Unto Others + Conjurer

** with Conjurer

27 May - Slay, Glasgow **

28 May - Church, Dundee **

29 May - The Cluny, Newcastle **

30 May - The Warehouse, Leeds **

31 May - Redhouse Cymru, Merthyr Tydfil **

01 Jun - The Roadmender, Northampton **

02 Jun - o2 Academy 2, Liverpool **

03 Jun - Electric Brixton, London **

04 Jun - The Waterfront, Norwich **

05 Jun - The Loft, Southampton **

06 Jun - Phoenix, Exeter **

07 Jun - The Fleece, Bristol **

08 Jun - Chinnerys, Southend-On-Sea **

09 Jun - The Asylum, Birmingham **

08-11 Jun - Donington, Download Festival

Ireland 2023 Tour Dates

16 Mar - Belfast, Limelight

17 Mar - Limerick, Dolans

18 Mar - Dublin, Academy

USA + Canada 2023 Tour Dates w/

Municipal Waste, Sacred Reich, Creeping Death

31 Mar - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

01 Apr - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theater

03 Apr- Austin, TX - Mohawk

04 Apr- Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

05 Apr - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

07 Apr- Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

08 Apr- Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

11 Apr - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

12 Apr - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

13 Apr - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

14 Apr - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

15 Apr - Montreal, QC - Club Soda

16 Apr - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

18 Apr - Chicago, IL - Metro

19 Apr - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

20 Apr - Lawrence, KS - The Granada

21 Apr - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

22 Apr - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

24 Apr - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

25 Apr - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

26 Apr - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

28 Apr - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre

29 Apr - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

30 Apr - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

