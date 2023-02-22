Moon Taxi Share New Single 'Classics'

Single art

(WMA) Indie alt-rockers Moon Taxi have released their new single "Classics," out today via 12th South Records. Equal parts fresh and nostalgic, "Classics" is an ode to the songs we all find ourselves singing along to while reminiscing on simpler times and moments that have ultimately shaped us into who we are today. The track is the first off Moon Taxi's new album coming summer 2023.

"'Classics' taps into the alchemy of listening to music as a teenager. It's such a crazy time of self discovery and identity formation," shares vocalist and guitarist Trevor Terndrup. "Music got us through it all and helped us get to the other side." Lead guitarist Spencer Thomson adds, "This is our ode to the songs that comfort us and usher in waves of nostalgia. The music and lyrics recall scenes of 90's youth bliss, driving around aimlessly listening to burned CDs."

Just like many others, the members of Moon Taxi have experienced their own personal changes over the last few years. As much of the world was on pause, the band utilized that time to focus on their families, having a few children along the way, which soon sparked many moments of reflection. Finding comfort in memories from their childhood, they were inspired to incorporate those perspectives into their new music. "Classics" is the first introduction to Moon Taxi's forthcoming sixth studio album, which sees them team up with producer Brennan Aerts to help bring their vision to life. Keyboardist Wes Bailey shares, "This album feels more authentically our own than anything we've done in years."

The new single arrives ahead of Moon Taxi's Sun Sessions headlining show in New York on March 1st at Brooklyn Bowl featuring support from indie-electronic duo Forester. The event is in celebration of the 10th anniversary of family-owned and run premium clothing brand Faherty whose mission mirrors that of Moon Taxi as they place an emphasis on building community and connections. An essential way Faherty does this is through their ongoing Sun Sessions series where all are encouraged to come together to connect, be inspired, be relaxed, and create moments of joy. With each ticket purchased, a portion of proceeds will go to supporting the work of the Surfrider Foundation, a long-term partner of Faherty and a nonprofit grassroots organization dedicated to the protection and preservation of our ocean, waves, and beaches. Those in attendance will have the opportunity to shop Faherty's current collection, learn more about Surfrider's initiative, and watch unforgettable live performances.





