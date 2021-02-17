.

Moon Taxi Hit The Track For 'Say' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 02-17-2021

Moon TaxiVideo still courtesy MixedMediaWorks

Moon Taxi have released a music video from their latest single "Say." The track comes from the al-rock band's brand new album, "Silver Dream", which hit stores last month.

Frontman Trevor Terndrup had this to say, "We feel like there is not enough listening going on in the world right now. Our new video for 'Say' celebrates the voices of those on the edges of social standing.

"You never know what you will find out about another person until you listen. We want this song to inspire others to listen, and in turn find their own voices along the way." Watch the video below:


