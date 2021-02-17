Moon Taxi Hit The Track For 'Say' Video

Moon Taxi have released a music video from their latest single "Say." The track comes from the al-rock band's brand new album, "Silver Dream", which hit stores last month.
Frontman Trevor Terndrup had this to say, "We feel like there is not enough listening going on in the world right now. Our new video for 'Say' celebrates the voices of those on the edges of social standing.
"You never know what you will find out about another person until you listen. We want this song to inspire others to listen, and in turn find their own voices along the way." Watch the video below:
AC/DC Never Considered Making Album With Axl Rose- Ronnie James Dio's Autobiography Set For Release- The White Strips Share Full From The Basement Performance- more
Tommy Bolin - Shake the Devil: The Lost Sessions
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Camping Edition
Rock Reads: All Exce$$ - Occupation: Concert Promoter By Danny Zelisko
Quick Flicks: Roger Waters - Us + Them
AC/DC Never Considered Making Album With Axl Rose
Ronnie James Dio's Autobiography Set For Release
The White Strips Share Full From The Basement Performance
Chris Cornell's Widow Sues Soundgarden Over Buyout Terms
Crowded House Release 'To The Island' Video And Announce Album
Zao Announce New Album 'The Crimson Corridor'
Crowbar To Livestream Concert This Weekend
Andrew W.K. Returns With 'Babalon' Single And Video