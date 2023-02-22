My Dying Bride's Aaron Stainthorpe Guests On Marianas Rest's 'Sirens'

Auer album art

Marianas Rest have released a music video for their new single, "Sirens", which features a guest appearance from My Dying Bride's frontman Aaron Stainthorpe.

The track comes from the melodic death doom outfit's forthcoming album, "Auer" that is set to be released on March 24th. Vocalist Jaakko Mantymaa had this to say about the song, "With this song and Aaron as a perfect ally, we shall present the complex and fragile balance between light and darkness.

"My Dying Bride is one of the biggest influences for all the members of Marianas Rest, so this is clearly a big deal for having such a legend collaborating with us on this closing track of our new album.

"'Sirens' is the last request for one more try to change things when the end is closing in. It's about accepting the fact that even though you try your best, things can still go to hell. When that happens, at least you'll go down with pride."

Bassist Niko Lindman added, "'Sirens' plays an essential role as a closure of the album. Musically and lyrically it creates a mood similar to the ending credits of a movie. It leaves you to listen to the last echoes of a sad story. We are also beyond words to have the stellar Aaron Stainthorpe as the narrator to end it all." Watch the video below:

