District 97 Reveal 'Stay For The Ending' Video

Video still

(Glass Onyon) Spirit of Unicorn Music are delighted to announce a brand new single and video from District 97, to mark the launch of their new album Stay For The Ending which is now available worldwide.

The new single is the album's title track, Stay For The Ending and combines dual themes rooted in both the real world and in metaphor. The song's narrative addresses the ever-shifting, omnipresent threat of Covid-19 in its many variants and forms. The track also speaks to personal relationships, deceit and the breaking of trust. The band describe the song as being about "ghosts and flames, smoke and deception."

The track was written by band keyboard player Andrew Lawrence and vocalist Leslie Hunt (American Idol Female Vocalist Final 2007). Andrew comments, "In writing this song, I tried to fit within the existing D97 canon whilst also adding my own twist. I kept the form of the song pretty simple so that we could focus more of our energy on getting these very difficult unison lines as tight as possible."

Lead singer Leslie goes on to say, "When I heard the demo of Andrew's new song, I could not wait to sing that chorus melody and perform it with the band. It's so powerful and catchy - and I knew it would be insanely fun to wail on! It's probably one of the hardest things I've ever had to sing in my life - but it also caused me to expand my range and now it feels easy and awesome to perform."

Lawrence continues, "It's been a pleasure hearing this song evolve, and I've loved the personality that all of the other band members have added to it."

Featuring 10 brand new tracks, the album Stay For The Ending has been recorded, mixed and mastered by Noam Wallenberg (Alan Parsons, Mac Miller). Reflecting on the new album, Hunt says, "This record represents us at our most collaborative and dynamic. We tried some new things and chased different aesthetics than we have in the past and I think the result is our best sounding album to date with some of our strongest compositions."

Friend of the band, Bill Bruford (King Crimson, Yes, Gong, Bruford) agrees. In response to hearing the new album, he said, "Quality, expertise and passion - Stay For The Ending is a massive piece, of which District 97 should feel justly proud."

Related Stories

District 97 Announce New Album 'Stay For The Ending'

District 97's 'Screenplay' To Feature Unreleased John Wetton Performance

More District 97 News