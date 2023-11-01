Kontrust Preview 'madworld' With 'lederhosen overkill'

Kontrust have released a brand new single and official music video called "lederhosen overkill", which is a track from their forthcoming album, 'madworld', that arrives this Friday, November 3rd.

Freeman Promotions sent over these details: On their first album in nine years, Kontrust present new vocalist Julia Ivanova and new drummer Joey Sebald, who already won over live audiences in the summer of 2022 at huge festivals such as Graspop Metal Meeting, Hellfest Open Air, Barcelona Rockfest and Resurrection Fest.

Throughout their two decade-spanning career, the Austrian based outfit has gained millions and millions of YouTube views with their exciting music videos, with over 15 million views on the electrifying hits "Hey DJ!" and "Bomba" alone. With their new album, 'madworld', KONTRUST prove their standing as an unpredictable force in the scene - ready to exceed everything they have achieved so far!

Kontrust on "lederhosen overkill": "Lederhosen, the ancient cursed battle attire of legends. These enchanted garments hold the power to harm both wearer and onlookers. Beware, for the mystical Dirndl are most vulnerable when these treacherous lederhosen fall into the wrong hands."

Related Stories

News > Kontrust