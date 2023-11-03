Longwave Announces 20-Year Anniversary Reissue Of 'The Strangest Things'

(BHM) Acclaimed New York band Longwave today announce that their breakthrough album The Strangest Things is set to be reissued on January 26 for the record's 20th annversary.

The Strangest Things was produced by Dave Fridmann (Flaming Lips, Mercury Rev, Weezer) at his studio in Fredonia, New York & released by RCA in 2003. The 12-track record features the band's seminal singles "Wake Me When It's Over" and "Tidal Wave."

To mark the occasion, Longwave will return to NYC to headline Bowery Ballroom the night after its release on January 27, 2024. They will play the new record in full.

Fans can preorder the limited-edition red vinyl now here including signed versions while supplies last.

The Strangest Things

Track Listing:

SIDE A

Wake Me When It's Over

Everywhere You Turn

Pool Song

I Know It's Coming Someday

Meet Me At The Bottom

Can't Feel A Thing

SIDE B

Tidal Wave

The Ghosts Around You

All Sewn Up

Exit

Strangest Things

Day Sleeper

Related Stories

News > Longwave