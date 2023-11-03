Longwave Announces 20-Year Anniversary Reissue Of 'The Strangest Things'

(BHM) Acclaimed New York band Longwave today announce that their breakthrough album The Strangest Things is set to be reissued on January 26 for the record's 20th annversary.
The Strangest Things was produced by Dave Fridmann (Flaming Lips, Mercury Rev, Weezer) at his studio in Fredonia, New York & released by RCA in 2003. The 12-track record features the band's seminal singles "Wake Me When It's Over" and "Tidal Wave."
To mark the occasion, Longwave will return to NYC to headline Bowery Ballroom the night after its release on January 27, 2024. They will play the new record in full.
Fans can preorder the limited-edition red vinyl now here including signed versions while supplies last.
The Strangest Things
Track Listing:
SIDE A
Wake Me When It's Over
Everywhere You Turn
Pool Song
I Know It's Coming Someday
Meet Me At The Bottom
Can't Feel A Thing
SIDE B
Tidal Wave
The Ghosts Around You
All Sewn Up
Exit
Strangest Things
Day Sleeper
