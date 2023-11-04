Singled Out: Youth Foundation's Identical Days

Youth Foundation just released their new album, "Together In Lonesome", and to celebrate we asked project leader, guitarist/vocalist Tyler Zanon to tell us about the song "Identical Days". Here is the story:

The single 'Identical Days' was written originally just kinda using the same classic Youth Fountain chords I've done in songs like 'Grinding Teeth' / 'Scavenger' from the past. I wanted to write a tune that really sounded from 'the roots' that could be a sort of fan service to long time fans.

I wrote the lyrics when I of course wasn't feeling the greatest mentally, as how I have usually always done with my songs - I like to think it turned out pretty cool with all the extra production thrown on it as well and the guitar solo Anton DeLost wrote for it as well.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here

Related Stories

News > Youth Foundation