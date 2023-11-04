Suffocation Go 3D For 'Delusions of Mortality' Lyric Video

(Nuclear Blast) New York death metal legends Suffocation have unleashed their ninth full-length album Hymns From The Apocrypha via Nuclear Blast. The band offers fans the third track 'Delusions of Mortality' which combines progressive melodies and Ricky Myer's monstrous vocals. Check out the 3D lyric video created by Tamara of Aimed & Framed.

Ricky Myers comments, "'Delusions of Mortality' is the third single off our new album Hymns From The Apocrypha. The lyrical content pertains to these dimensional beings granting us ancient scriptures scribed of our true origin, purpose, and the reason why humanity was created. Revealing knowledge that is too much for man to comprehend but at the same time, it allows mankind to remove the veil and see the truth. This existence is nothing but a delusion."

Suffocation took about a month and a half to record Hymns from the Apocrypha. They holed up at Hobbs and Boyer's InLine Studio in Long Island, New York City. The duo engineered and co-produced with Christian Donaldson (Beneath The Massacre, Ingested), who was also re-enlisted to mix and master, with Dominic Grimard (Cryptopsy, Shadow Of Intent) assisting. With stunning cover art by Greek illustrator Giannis Nakos of Remedy Art Design (Vomitory, The Crown), Hymns from the Apocrypha is characteristically Suffocation. It's uncompromisingly brutal, artistically gutsy, and aurally heavy. Clearly, Suffocation, as they head into their 35th Anniversary, are at the peak of their potential. Death metal or die!

Suffocation's extensive 'Hymns From The Apocrypha European Tour 2024' with Sanguisugabogg, Enterprise Earth, and Organectomy will take place in early 2024. The 31-date trek includes a run of six UK shows, taking in the cities Bristol, Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester, London and Southampton.

26.01.24 DE Dortmund - Junkyard

27.01.24 FR Paris - Petit Bain

28.01.24 FR Toulouse - Le Rex

29.01.24 ES Bilbao - Stage Live

30.01.24 ES Madrid - Mon Live

31.01.24 ES Barcelona - Salamandra

01.02.24 FR Lyon - MJC O Totem

02.02.24 CH Aarau - KiFF

03.02.24 IT Milan - Legend Club

04.02.24 AT Salzburg - Rockhouse

05.02.24 HU Budapest - Durer Kert

06.02.24 AT Vienna - Viper Room

07.02.24 DE Munich - Backstage

08.02.24 DE Karlsruhe - Die Stadtmitte

09.02.24 DE Frankfurt - Das Bett

10.02.24 NL Drachten - Drachten Deathfest

11.02.24 DE Hannover - Faust

12.02.24 DK Copenhagen - Pumpehuset

13.02.24 DE Hamburg - Logo

14.02.24 PL Poznan - 2Progi

15.02.24 CZ Prague - Futurum

16.02.24 DE Chemnitz - AJZ

17.02.24 DE Berlin - Hole44

18.02.24 NL Tilburg - Poppodium 013

19.02.24 UK Bristol - The Fleece

20.02.24 UK Birmingham - Asylum

21.02.24 UK Glasgow - Slay

22.02.24 UK Manchester - Club Academy

23.02.24 UK London - O2 Academy Islington

24.02.24 UK Southampton - The Loft

25.02.24 BE Antwerp - Zappa

Related Stories

News > Suffocation