Suffocation Go 3D For 'Delusions of Mortality' Lyric Video

(Nuclear Blast) New York death metal legends Suffocation have unleashed their ninth full-length album Hymns From The Apocrypha via Nuclear Blast. The band offers fans the third track 'Delusions of Mortality' which combines progressive melodies and Ricky Myer's monstrous vocals. Check out the 3D lyric video created by Tamara of Aimed & Framed.
Ricky Myers comments, "'Delusions of Mortality' is the third single off our new album Hymns From The Apocrypha. The lyrical content pertains to these dimensional beings granting us ancient scriptures scribed of our true origin, purpose, and the reason why humanity was created. Revealing knowledge that is too much for man to comprehend but at the same time, it allows mankind to remove the veil and see the truth. This existence is nothing but a delusion."
Suffocation took about a month and a half to record Hymns from the Apocrypha. They holed up at Hobbs and Boyer's InLine Studio in Long Island, New York City. The duo engineered and co-produced with Christian Donaldson (Beneath The Massacre, Ingested), who was also re-enlisted to mix and master, with Dominic Grimard (Cryptopsy, Shadow Of Intent) assisting. With stunning cover art by Greek illustrator Giannis Nakos of Remedy Art Design (Vomitory, The Crown), Hymns from the Apocrypha is characteristically Suffocation. It's uncompromisingly brutal, artistically gutsy, and aurally heavy. Clearly, Suffocation, as they head into their 35th Anniversary, are at the peak of their potential. Death metal or die!
Suffocation's extensive 'Hymns From The Apocrypha European Tour 2024' with Sanguisugabogg, Enterprise Earth, and Organectomy will take place in early 2024. The 31-date trek includes a run of six UK shows, taking in the cities Bristol, Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester, London and Southampton.
26.01.24 DE Dortmund - Junkyard
27.01.24 FR Paris - Petit Bain
28.01.24 FR Toulouse - Le Rex
29.01.24 ES Bilbao - Stage Live
30.01.24 ES Madrid - Mon Live
31.01.24 ES Barcelona - Salamandra
01.02.24 FR Lyon - MJC O Totem
02.02.24 CH Aarau - KiFF
03.02.24 IT Milan - Legend Club
04.02.24 AT Salzburg - Rockhouse
05.02.24 HU Budapest - Durer Kert
06.02.24 AT Vienna - Viper Room
07.02.24 DE Munich - Backstage
08.02.24 DE Karlsruhe - Die Stadtmitte
09.02.24 DE Frankfurt - Das Bett
10.02.24 NL Drachten - Drachten Deathfest
11.02.24 DE Hannover - Faust
12.02.24 DK Copenhagen - Pumpehuset
13.02.24 DE Hamburg - Logo
14.02.24 PL Poznan - 2Progi
15.02.24 CZ Prague - Futurum
16.02.24 DE Chemnitz - AJZ
17.02.24 DE Berlin - Hole44
18.02.24 NL Tilburg - Poppodium 013
19.02.24 UK Bristol - The Fleece
20.02.24 UK Birmingham - Asylum
21.02.24 UK Glasgow - Slay
22.02.24 UK Manchester - Club Academy
23.02.24 UK London - O2 Academy Islington
24.02.24 UK Southampton - The Loft
25.02.24 BE Antwerp - Zappa
