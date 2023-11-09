Singled Out: Late Night Trouble's Take It Off

Late Night Trouble just released their new album, "Candyland," and to celebrate we asked guitarist Sebastien Marois to tell us about the song "Take It Off". Here is the story:
Last year I decided to write a song with a fighting meaning. As I sat at my acoustic guitar, I started thinking about lyrics that could inspire people to tap into their inner strength and take control of their lives. I came up with lines like "You better get up and take it off" and "Take me to the edge, take me to the edge".
Feeling proud to have my message conveyed through catchy lyrics, I decided to introduce my masterpiece to my bandmates at home. I grabbed an acoustic guitar from the living room, as I'm used to, and confidently began playing my empowering creation for them.
To my surprise, the group burst into laughter. Confused, I asked them what they found funny about my performance while they were still giggling. Turns out my friends misunderstood my song as an actual sex song. They thought I was venting my feelings with unusual expressions of love. I accidentally created a powerful rock-pop song that exudes sensuality and intensity.
We all burst out laughing when we realized this funny misunderstanding. From today on, I can never ignore these lyrics with double meanings.
So, my humorous anecdote teaches us an important lesson: sometimes, even when we have serious intentions, just once, the unexpected can happen and with it laughter.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here
