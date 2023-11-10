Singled Out: Darren Kiely's Lost & Found

Irish singer-songwriter Darren Kiely just released his debut EP, "Lost", and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the single "Lost & Found". Here is the story:

The idea for 'Lost & Found' came from wanting a piece of art to serve as a reminder that even in moments of uncertainty or despair, there is always a way to find ourselves again. I wanted it to feel hopeful from a reflective perspective.

Sometimes we lose ourselves and who we used to be, and resilience and self-reflection is how we find our way back to who we once were.

Although the song is written from the perspective of speaking to another person, I wanted the song to feel like it could be a conversation and a moment of realization with yourself. The bridge for me is the defining moment of this self-reflection and the most powerful part of the song. The song ascends to this epic moment that convinces the listener that there is no way back and I feel there is a determination from there until the end of the song.

'Lost & Found' is a really special song to me as it describes how I used to feel lost and uncertain without any feeling of purpose. It also describes the beginning of my journey into music and songwriting, leaving my home in Ireland to go to the U.S. for a while. I came to a point where the only thing I was sure of was that I couldn't stay where I was. I hope it gives listeners the hope it gives me that there is always somewhere to go.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the EP here

