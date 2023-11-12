Singled Out: Lauren Anderson's Love Again

Chicago born and Nashville-based singer-songwriter Lauren Anderson recently released "Love Again", the follow up to her Billboard U.S. Top Blues Albums charting 'Burn It All Down", and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the new song. Here is the story:

With "Love Again," I wanted to voice the feelings many of us have experienced - being in a relationship where you feel undervalued and realizing that you deserve more. The song is an anthem for everyone who has ever hoped for a love that's honest and true.

"Love Again" is deeply personal and empowering. It is a journey of self-discovery and the longing for genuine connection. I wanted to examine the essence of desire for true companionship, a soulmate, and a best friend. In breaking away from past relationships that did not serve me, the song is a testament to the determination to find love devoid of pretenses and agendas.

"Love Again" features Nathan Moll on bass, Trey Poluga on drums, Tony Salomone on keyboards, Jack Holliday on saxophone, and guitar, production and mixing is courtesy of Alex Bonyata. The track was recorded at Blue House Studio and mastered at True East Mastering in Nashville, TN. "Love Again" is now available on all major streaming platforms and will be followed up with a music video release in early November 2023.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about Lauren here

