Silos Recruit Shifty of CrazyTown For 'Lighthouse'

(SRO) Los Angeles-based group Silos combine anthemic alternative/hard rock melodies with an elixir of EDM-infused beats and pop-punk riffs to create their uniquely captivating sound. Formed and fronted by Ray Garrison (also known under the pseudonym Phynx from his former DJ career), SILOS have today (November 13) shared the music video for the new single "Lighthouse" featuring Shifty of CrazyTown.

Taken from the band's debut full-length album due Spring 2024 via Judge & Jury Records (Starset, Diamante), "Lighthouse" is co-produced by Garrison alongside Judge & Jury Records co-owner and multi-platinum Grammy-nominated producer Howard Benson (All American Rejects, Three Days Grace, Daughtry). The impassioned lyrics reflect Garrison finding love and celebrating two years of sobriety after struggling with addiction.

"'Lighthouse' is a very special song about finding love in a dark place," shares Garrison. "Coming out of a long battle of addiction and into a new journey of sobriety, I met someone who helped carry me through and light my path. Also, in this time frame I met Seth 'Shifty' from Crazy Town who was on a similar journey. After I had this song, I couldn't think of a better person to feature on it and be in the music video. He's a ladies' man, an OG and understands the lyrics more than anyone I know. This song is a supersonic blast through pop, rock and electronic and the music video we have for this is as EPIC as can be. We are excited for 'Lighthouse.'"

