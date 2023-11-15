Mama Cass Elliot's Daughter Announces 'My Mama, Cass' Memoir

Hachette Books have announced that they will be publishing "My Mama, Cass," the long-awaited, myth-busting, and deeply affecting memoir by the daughter of legendary rock star "Mama Cass" Elliot, on May 7, 2024.

Here is the synopsis: In the nearly 50 years since Cass Elliot's untimely death at the age of 32, rumors and myths have swirled about, shading nearly every aspect of her life. In her long-awaited memoir, Owen Elliot-Kugell shares the groundbreaking story of her mom as only a daughter can tell it.

Cass Elliot was a rock star: a charismatic, wisecracking singer from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-inducted band The Mamas & The Papas, and a legend of Laurel Canyon. Decked out in her custom-made Muumuus and glittering designer jewelry, she was blessed with a powerful, instantly identifiable singing voice that helped define the sound of the 1960s counterculture movement.

In MY MAMA, CASS: A Memoir (5/7/2024; Hachette Books; HC; $30; 9780306830648), Owen pulls back the curtains of her mother's life from the sold-out theaters and behind the closed doors of her infamous California abode. Born Ellen Naomi Cohen, the woman who was known to the world as Cass Elliot was decades ahead of her time: an independent, outspoken woman who broke through a male-dominated business, a forward-thinking feminist, and a single parent who embraced motherhood from the moment Owen entered the world. From the closely guarded secret of Owen's paternity, to Cass's lifelong struggles with self-esteem and weight, to rumors surrounding her mother's death, Owen illuminates the complex truths of her mother's life, sharing interviews with high-profile figures who orbited Cass, as well as never-before-heard tales of her mother and this legendary period of American history.

"I've often felt as if life handed me a puzzle with only half of the pieces in the box," Owen said. "What I discovered writing this book is that my mother was a woman far ahead of her time. She was a trailblazer, a successful woman in a male-dominated business. An iconic artist, she was the most loyal of friends, of which she had many. Most importantly, she was a single mother who just wanted someone of her very own. That was me."

Featuring intimate family and archival photos, MY MAMA, CASS is a testament befitting Cass Elliot's enduring cultural impact and legacy, written by the person who knew and loved her best.

"We're excited to be publishing the story of the legendary Cass Elliot, and we're honored that Owen decided to share it with us, said Mary Ann Naples, Publisher of Hachette Books. "Cass was a boundary-breaking feminist and a gifted singer, and I can't wait for everyone to learn more about this extraordinary artist."

"Sixties rock as we know it would not exist without Cass Elliot," said Ben Schafer, Executive Editor at Hachette Books. "Her indelible voice and gift for fostering friendships are significant ingredients in what made Laurel Canyon the creative hothouse it became. Owen Elliot-Kugell's tender and profound memoir of her mother is a revelation." Pre-order on Amazon here (ad).

