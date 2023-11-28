.

Chin Up, Kid Recruit Rose of Hollywood Undead For 'Incubus'

11-28-2023
Chin Up, Kid Recruit Rose of Hollywood Undead For 'Incubus'

(Earshot) Indianapolis alternative rock band Chin Up, Kid has released the new single "Incubus" (ft Danny Rose of Hollywood Undead) out now via We Are Triumphant Records.

Jon Benjamin says, ""Incubus is the part of our record that deals with the temptations brought on by the Hollywood life. The main character absolutely indulges in this. It was so great working with Danny on this song! He absolutely brought our vision to life with his additions!"

The band's new album 'Blackheart Social' will be out 3/22 via We Are Triumphant Records. The song follows the February 2023 release of "Back Again," which marked their first new song in 4 years to coincide with the band's ten-year anniversary.

Related Stories
Chin Up, Kid Recruit Rose of Hollywood Undead For 'Incubus'

News > Chin Up Kid

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ace Frehley Addresses Appearance At Final KISS Concert- Dolly Parton Scores Biggest Chart Debut With Her Rockstar Album- Metallica- more

Killing Joke Guitarist Kevin 'Geordie' Walker Dead At 64- Metallica Honored With SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award- more

Reviews

Everclear - Live at The Whisky a Go Go

Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition - AC/DC, Alice Cooper, Grateful Dead, Beatles, More

Yellowjackets Season 2 Official Soundtrack

Lee Oskar - She Said Mahalo

Rock Reads: Iron Maiden

Latest News

Ace Frehley Addresses Appearance At Final KISS Concert

Dolly Parton Scores Biggest Chart Debut With Her Rockstar Album

Metallica To Make History At Soundstorm Festival

Iron Maiden Add Dates To 2024 The Future Past Tour

Start 2024 With How David Lee Roth Changed The World

Nickelback Add Euro Leg To Get Rollin' World Tour

Killing Joke Members Pay Tribute To Kevin 'Geordie' Walker

The Rods Channel Motorhead With 'Shockwave'