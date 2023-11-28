Chin Up, Kid Recruit Rose of Hollywood Undead For 'Incubus'

(Earshot) Indianapolis alternative rock band Chin Up, Kid has released the new single "Incubus" (ft Danny Rose of Hollywood Undead) out now via We Are Triumphant Records.
Jon Benjamin says, ""Incubus is the part of our record that deals with the temptations brought on by the Hollywood life. The main character absolutely indulges in this. It was so great working with Danny on this song! He absolutely brought our vision to life with his additions!"
The band's new album 'Blackheart Social' will be out 3/22 via We Are Triumphant Records. The song follows the February 2023 release of "Back Again," which marked their first new song in 4 years to coincide with the band's ten-year anniversary.
