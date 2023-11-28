Nickelback Add Euro Leg To Get Rollin' World Tour

Nickelback have announced that they will be taking their "Get Rollin' World Tour" across the pond next spring with a brand new European leg that will feature support from UK rockers Lottery Winners.
The Canadian band will be launching the trek in support of their latest studio album, "Get Rollin'" which arrived in November of last year. They had this to say, "We can't wait to get back to Europe and see everyone. It's been far too long, and these will be incredibly special shows for us."
The tour will include 12 shows and is set to kick off on May 16th in Glasgow, Scotland at the OVO Hydro, and will wrap up June 8th in Munich, Germany at the Olympiahalle.
May 16 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
May 20 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena
May 21 - London, UK - The O2
May 23 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena
May 26 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
May 28 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle
May 30 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
June 01 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion
June 02 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena
June 04 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadthalle
June 06 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena
June 08 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle
