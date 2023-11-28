The Rods have premiered a music video for their new single "Shockwave", which comes from the group's forthcoming studio album, "Rattle The Cage", that is set to be released on January 12, 2024.
David "Rock" Feinstein had this to say, "This again, like 'Rattle The Cage', was a title that Carl had sent me with some lyric ideas, and came to completion the same way as 'Rattle The Cage'.
"It's basically just a rock song that interprets how you feel, as the artist playing it, or a fan listening. It's reminiscent of a Motorhead song, as an all out balls to the wall rock 'n' roll song. Basic, and to the point.
"There have been times when The Rods have been referred to as the 'American Motorhead', so in this song that's what it feels like. Fast, Loud, and always proud.
Ace Frehley Addresses Appearance At Final KISS Concert- Dolly Parton Scores Biggest Chart Debut With Her Rockstar Album- Metallica- more
Killing Joke Guitarist Kevin 'Geordie' Walker Dead At 64- Metallica Honored With SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award- more
Everclear - Live at The Whisky a Go Go
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition - AC/DC, Alice Cooper, Grateful Dead, Beatles, More
Yellowjackets Season 2 Official Soundtrack
Ace Frehley Addresses Appearance At Final KISS Concert
Dolly Parton Scores Biggest Chart Debut With Her Rockstar Album
Metallica To Make History At Soundstorm Festival
Iron Maiden Add Dates To 2024 The Future Past Tour
Start 2024 With How David Lee Roth Changed The World
Nickelback Add Euro Leg To Get Rollin' World Tour
Killing Joke Members Pay Tribute To Kevin 'Geordie' Walker
The Rods Channel Motorhead With 'Shockwave'