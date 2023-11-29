Chelsea Wolfe Shares 'Tunnel Lights' Video

(Prescription Music PR) Chelsea Wolfe presents her new single, 'Tunnel Lights,' from the upcoming album, She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She, out February 9th, 2024 on Loma Vista. Centred around love and light, 'Tunnel Lights' conjures up a late-night Twin Peaks feel until it cracks open into a swirl of analog and electric waves. As Wolfe explains, "'Tunnel Lights' is about actually living instead of just 'getting by.' It's about waking up to the fact that you've been languishing in the dark and it's time to start taking steps towards the lights that'll guide you out of the tunnel-cave."
On She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She, there are references to shedding exoskeletons, to excommunication, and to permanent fissures. "I'm sanctified in my lover's eyes," Wolfe leads with on 'Tunnel Lights.' "No way around it/No way to fight/A pull too strong/Don't try to forfeit/The way is through/On tunnel lights." Dense and minimal, raw and opulent, intimate and expansive, the production of the song and throughout the album breaks apart then rebuilds-samples of the band are cut and pasted back together, heavy guitars dissolve into trip-hop breaks; the vocal delivery feels sculptural and is both hushed and soaring.
Following 'Whispers in the Echo Chamber,' the 'Tunnel Lights' video presents Wolfe collaborating once again with director George Gallardo Kattah and was also filmed in Colombia.
