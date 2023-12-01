Prism Bitch Go 80s With 'City Nights'

(NETTWERKMUSICGROUP) Albuquerque/Boise-based rock and roll powerhouse quartet, Prism Bitch are excited to share their 80s inspired unstoppable force of nature new single "City Nights."

Starting with a Roland Drum pad purely inspired from love ballads from Taylor Dayne and Donna Summer, they knew they wanted to pair the track with a campy soap opera-level news broadcasting visual.

Using a desert storm of energy, and fun, the accompanying music video exudes over-the-top costume-donning fun while being inspired by the movie 'Broadcast News;' a satirical drama from the 90s about a love triangle between colleagues.

The video was filmed at the Albuquerque public access studio and was edited by their guitarist, Chris Walsh, and Lilah Rose (lead singer) and directed by Lauren Poole (bassist).

Prism Bitch has been celebrating the announcement playing the new song live during their most recent West Coast tour with Built To Spill which they have happen to share a member with, Teresa Esguerra.

Lauren Poole of Prism Bitch shares, "We were able to get all this help from our community in ABQ and ended up making something really fun. It's important not to disengage from the world around us with all the intense and very scary things happening. It's also important to keep fun alive, and we really hope that this song and video will brighten someone's day."

