KK's Priest Deliver 'Sons Of The Sentinel' Video

(Napalm) KK's Priest - featuring Judas Priest alum and GRAMMY Award musicians K.K. Downing (guitar) and Tim "Ripper" Owens (vocals) - unveiled their music video for "Sons Of The Sentinel" from their sophomore album, The Sinner Rides Again.
K.K. Downing says about "Sons Of The Sentinel": "Following the epic 'Return Of The Sentinel', it was inevitable that this sequel would evolve. The history of these intergalactic mercenaries has to justifiably continue as long as there is metal in our veins.
"It was with great sorrow that our first great father, and warlord, met his demise upon his return, but the powers of those that would be have initiated an even more powerful force to be the protectors of the entire universe. Though - heed the warning - you must always beware to never stand in their way because they are a force that are like no other and have never been seen before! They are The 'Sons Of The Sentinel'."
