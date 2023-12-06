Paul McCartney Tributes Wings Bandmate Denny Laine

Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

Paul McCartney took to social media on Tuesday, December 5th, to pay tribute to his longtime Wings bandmate Denny Laine (Moody Blues), who has passed away at the age of 79.

McCartney shared, "I am very saddened to hear that my ex-bandmate, Denny Laine, has died. I have many fond memories of my time with Denny: from the early days when The Beatles toured with the Moody Blues. Our two bands had a lot of respect for each other and a lot of fun together. Denny joined Wings at the outset. He was an outstanding vocalist and guitar player. His most famous performance is probably 'Go Now' an old Bessie Banks song which he would sing brilliantly. He and I wrote some songs together the most successful being 'Mull of Kintyre' which was a big hit in the Seventies. We had drifted apart but in recent years managed to reestablish our friendship and share memories of our times together.

"Denny was a great talent with a fine sense of humour and was always ready to help other people. He will be missed by all his fans and remembered with great fondness by his friends. I send my condolences and best wishes to his wife, Elizabeth and family.

"Peace and love Denny. It was a pleasure to know you. We are all going to miss you. Love, Paul"

