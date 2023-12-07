Singled Out: Hannah Cutt's Dirty Enough For Hardcore

Los Angeles-bred emerging rock artist Hannah Cutt just released a music video for her new single "Dirty Enough For Hardcore", and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the track and visual. Here is the story:

I've always been a tomboy. I played sports, watched sports, and hung with the guys throughout my entire life, so naturally I can be pretty aggressive. I was inspired to write this song when I overheard these two guys who weren't hot at all talk about their "conquests." I couldn't help but laugh because there's no way in hell that I would ever go out with either of them.

I wrote the song with songwriter Erik Kertes. My writing process is that I come in with the lyrics and a melody to the chorus and then we both build from there! Sean Hurwitz, who plays for Smash Mouth, and Gregg Cash (from Josh Todd & the Conflict) produced the song. For the final step, the vocals were produced by my vocal engineer Chris Garcia with backing vocals by Sheena Player!

The song's opening lyrics are "there's a black hole coming and there's no escape" and what I am talking about is power. A power I feel or was feeling at the time of writing the song. The way I see things around dating and men is funny, so I wanted the video to be comedic, which I feel it definitely is. The video starts with me going out on a first date with a guy who is just saying the most cringe stuff! And then I proceed to beat up a bunch of wrestlers in the video. I did all my own stunts which was fun!

