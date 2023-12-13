Singled Out: Catherine Campbell's Too Late

Chattanooga-based singer-songwriter Catherine Campbell has released her new single "Too Late," from her Leave No Trace EP and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

This song is a celebration for being okay; for opening all the doors and windows and letting yourself breathe. For most of my life, I've allowed myself to be ruled by fear. Whether it was the fear of the dark, the fear of missing out, or the fear of the unknown, I was paralyzed and confined myself to my room or a place where I felt comfortable and safe, even if it wasn't enjoyable. I would much rather be safe and miserable than exposed and happy.

Last year, In the wake of several stressful events, I was forced to fully address my mental health. I'm unsure if I was unaware or just in denial that I had something wrong with me, but it was clear something had to be done.

As I began to heal, the world I had created around me came into focus. I began asking myself hard questions like: "Is this really what I want my life to look like?" "Have I missed the opportunity to change?" So I moved into a new house, got a new job around passionate people, and opened myself up to possibility by saying "yes" to the things that scared me.

"Too Late" originated as I was packing and unpacking my life into a new home. I was trying to make it my own. I hung maps and posters on my walls, put books on my shelves, and separated small keepsakes to be displayed in an artistic way around the house. I then sat down and took it all in. I had over a hundred books I had never fully read, and maps of mountain ranges I had never explored. My head was full of plans for trips to take: Berlin, Tokyo, Amsterdam, and even just Seattle. But here I sat, surrounded by opportunities I never took. I began to feel like I had let myself fall so far behind that there was no hope to change or experience the world the way I now wanted to as a healthy person. But then I realized that it wasn't too late to live a full and meaningful life. I don't need to catch up, I just need to begin making the best out of the life I have now. Instead of telling stories about the adventures my friends have had, begin bringing into existence my own tales.

This song sits close to my heart because it signifies a landmark in my healing process. I'm pleased and honored to release a song about hope and healing and the possibility and excitement of a new adventure waiting right outside the door.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below

