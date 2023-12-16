Singled Out: DPB's Undefeated

Christian hip-hop star DPB recently released the new single "Undefeated 3.0 Radio Edit," and to celebrate asked him (David Paul Brooks) to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

I remember the time when I was a little boy my momma said i could change the world and I responded really oh! The betrayed, some left, some stayed through the hurt and the pain I overcame through the storms and the rain the good times came, I'm undefeated. The opening line of this song starts my message that we can all live a life undefeated.

I wrote Undefeated to tell my story of 30 years of life's circumstances and to encourage folks just like myself to show them that they can and are living a life undefeated.

Everyone has experienced loss of some type it could be the loss of a friend or a loved one from Covid, a shooting, drug addiction, disasters or just naturally. As the bridge of the song announces through all the ups and the downs I'm still here, nothing can stand in my way, have no fear, without a doubt in my mind, I will overcome I'm a champion.

We have survived though life's circumstances and what it throws at us daily, we have overcome these tests and trials, we are still here, we are undefeated!

