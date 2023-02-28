Star Wars Metal Band Galactic Empire Deliver 'The Mandalorian' Video

Galactic Empire have released a music video for their brand new single, "The Mandalorian". The song comes from their forthcoming third studio album, "Special Edition", which will arrive on May 5th.

Lord Sikh had this to say, "Greetings, citizens of Earth. We are Galactic Empire and we have once again returned to unleash the ultimate sonic weapon: our third album, Special Edition.

"Today, we unveil the new single and music video for 'The Mandalorian' directed by the mysterious Sith Lord, Eric DiCarlo. Show your true loyalty to the Empire by pre-ordering our new album so that we may rebuild the Death Star and continue our galactic conquest to bring music live to your planet and hometown."



Galactic Empire will celebrate the release of the new album with their "Revenge of the Fifth" show on May 5th at Mickey's Black Box in Lilitz, PA. Watch the video below:

