Galactic Empire have released a music video for their brand new single, "The Mandalorian". The song comes from their forthcoming third studio album, "Special Edition", which will arrive on May 5th.
Lord Sikh had this to say, "Greetings, citizens of Earth. We are Galactic Empire and we have once again returned to unleash the ultimate sonic weapon: our third album, Special Edition.
"Today, we unveil the new single and music video for 'The Mandalorian' directed by the mysterious Sith Lord, Eric DiCarlo. Show your true loyalty to the Empire by pre-ordering our new album so that we may rebuild the Death Star and continue our galactic conquest to bring music live to your planet and hometown."
Galactic Empire will celebrate the release of the new album with their "Revenge of the Fifth" show on May 5th at Mickey's Black Box in Lilitz, PA. Watch the video below:
Foo Fighters Announce New Headline Shows- Disturbed Take 'Bad Man' To No. 1- Tommy Lee Guests On GXTP's Contraband- more
Def Leppard Rock Bogota Following Joe Elliott's Hospitalization- Tenille Townes and Bryan Adams Team-'Jack White Rocks Saturday Night Live- more
Fear Factory Forced To Miss Kick Off Of Static-X Tour- Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Explains Reason For Hospitalization- Josey Scott Returns- more
Caught In The Act: FireHouse Live 2023
Box Sets: Dokken - The Elektra Albums 1983-1987
On The Record: Suzi Moon - Dumb & In Luv
Cayamo Cruise Begins with Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Sail Away Show
Caught In The Act: Orianthi and John Corabi Live 2023
Carlos Santana Announces 1001 Rainbows Tour
The Alarm Share Video For 'Forwards' Title Song
Five Finger Death Punch Announce Headline Euro Dates
Train Announce Summer Tour Dates
Star Wars Metal Band Galactic Empire Deliver 'The Mandalorian' Video
The Damn Truth Announce UK Summer Tour
Foo Fighters Announce New Headline Shows
Singled Out: Ryan Hicks' Kaleidoscope