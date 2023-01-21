Silent Civilian Deliver New Revenge Anthem De La Muerte

Silent Civilian, featuring Spineshank singer Jonny Santos, have shared a lyric video for their brand new single "De La Muerte", as they continue to work on their new album.
Santos had this to say about the new track, "'De La Muerte' is pretty self-explanatory in my opinion. It's a good ol' fashioned revenge anthem. It was written about an unprovoked betrayal of trust and friendship, and the feelings that manifest after being robbed of that trust.
"It is essentially a song about what most people experience at some point in life, and the natural human reaction to want to seek vengeance out of hurt and, more importantly, anger. Something everyone can relate to. So yeah, it's a revenge anthem with no apologies plain and simple." Watch the video below:
