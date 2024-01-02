Alice Cooper Not Following KISS and Aerosmith Into Retirement - 2023 In Review

Alice Cooper Not Following KISS and Aerosmith Into Retirement was a top 23 story of Oct 2023: (MBM) Speaking exclusively to Rock Candy Mag as part of an in-depth 16-page cover story, legendary shock rocker Alice Cooper told writer Andrew Daly that he's determined to buck the current trend of rock stars retiring.

"A farewell tour hasn't crossed my mind at all," said Alice, who turned 75 this year. "And it's weird because all my friends are retiring. Gene Simmons said to me recently, 'Look, I'm done. Come December it's over.' And I go, 'Well, you know, these farewell tours go on for years and years now, right?' But Gene was very serious and said, 'Not this time. I promise you that come December, Kiss as we know it is absolutely done.' The guys in Aerosmith are saying the same thing, as are many other bands from my era. But none of that occurs to me. It's never been a thought that I'd retire. I feel great, and the band sounds great. I'm 75, but I'll be up there at 90 if I'm still in good enough shape."

Alice goes on to cite the Rolling Stones, who are still active and as relevant today as ever they have been, as his inspiration. "I'm looking at Mick Jagger as the prototype," he says. "Mick still does three-hour shows and the soundcheck. So if Mick can do it, so can I."

You can read our 16-page Alice Cooper special, together with many other fascinating stories about Deep Purple, Paul Rodgers, Ronnie Dio, Europe, and more in issue 40 of Rock Candy Mag. For more details visit www.rockcandymag.com.

