Second Shooter Launching Tour As Debut Album Arrives

(Chipster) Extreme metallists Second Shooter are readying the release of their latest effort - a brutal full-length debut entitled Fury Made Flesh, which arrives on January 19, 2024 via Into Records. The culmination of five years of work for the band - vocalist Melanie Johnson, guitarists Travis Hildreth and Wynn McElwee, bassist Jeff Clark, and drummer Jim Wilinski - was inspired by the craziness going on around the world and in their own lives during recent times.

With all the band members contributing to the writing of the music and lyrics for the album (which arrives in the wake of two earlier EP's, Second Shooter and What Was Left Behind), the tracks were recorded by the band in their studio - with Jim acting as engineer during tracking, and Jeff then mixing and mastering the album.

The album title Fury Made Flesh is taken from the lyrics of the song "Bringer of Death" about the Hindu goddess Kali, who was also the inspiration for the cover art (created by illustrator David Paul Seymour). Tracks like "Diana the Huntress", "Protect and Serve", "Caged", "Gold Plated Pervert", and "For All the Parasites" are topical songs, while "Bleeding Ear", "Set Adrift", and "Suffocate Eternal" delve into personal trauma. "Palm Reader" and the aforementioned "Bringer of Death" veer into the supernatural to round out the album.

The end result is an album that the band is excited about and that shows who they are today as a band and as musicians. "Much of the previous material we released was partly written by past members of the band," explains the band. "But Fury Made Flesh is the five of us working together to challenge ourselves as artists as we connect with an ever-growing audience. We pull together influences from groove metal, hardcore, death metal, thrash, progressive metal, and even a pinch of doom to make something that is uniquely us."

"As dedicated metal fans ourselves, our goal has always been to perform music that makes people want to move. Second Shooter gives live performances our all, feeding our audiences our energy while feeding off theirs in return. Our overarching ethos is 'No gimmicks, no bullsh*t, just metal.'"

And on the same date as the album's release, the band will be hitting the road in support of Fury Made Flesh, as they will be touring with Go Ahead and Die on the Unhealthy Mechanisms Tour alongside Body Box - beginning on the 19th in Tucson, and wrapping up on the 28th in Houston.

TOUR DATES:

1/19/24 Tucson, AZ @ The Rock

1/20/24 El Paso, TX @ RockHouse Bar & Grill

1/21/24 Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

1/23/24 Lubbock, TX @ Jake's

1/24/24 Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street

1/25/24 Dallas, TX. @Trees

1/26/24 Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live!

1/27/24 Corpus Christi, TX @ House of Rock

1/28/24 Houston, TX @ Scout Bar

