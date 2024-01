The Union Underground and SOIL Announce Back To The 2000's Tour

The Union Underground and SOIL have announced that they will be taking fans Back To The 2000's with a special tour this March that will also feature special guests RA and Flaw.

From the announcement: The Union Underground will perform selections from the hit debut An Education In Rebellion. SOiL will perform songs from their sophomore breakthrough album Scars. RA will play material from the album From One, and Flaw will perform songs from their debut album Through The Eyes.

The premise of this tour is to bring fans back to the days when festivals like Ozzfest gave new bands a chance to break through to the masses when the Nu Metal scene was thriving. Each band on the tour not only had massive hit songs at the time, but had also toured together and joined forces to create a massive heavy music scene.

According to The Union Underground frontman Bryan Scott: " I'm looking forward to re-introducing the world to 'An Education In Rebellion', which in my clearly biased opinion, is a fantastic, timeless album! The continued love and support from Union Underground fans over the years has been overwhelming, and that devotion is exactly what has inspired the new music on the forthcoming album. Make no mistake, this is not a nostalgia tour. It's the launch of a new chapter for the band and an opportunity for new generations of music lovers to discover us. And our longtime friends in SOiL are the perfect partners in crime for the experience! We will perform "AEIR" in its entirety, Across The Nation and a couple of unreleased songs from the new album. Let's Get It On!"

SOiL bassist Tim King remarks: "Bryan Scott and I came up with this idea quite some time ago. I'm so happy we were able to bring all these bands together for what is sure to be a great re-introduction to this genre of music. The first tour SOiL did on the "Scars" album was with The Union Underground in 2001. Here we are over 20 years later doing it again. It just proves that great bands can last the test of time"

The "Back To The 2000's Tour" kicks off March 1 in San Antonio, TX and circles through the Midwest and East Coast to end on March 23 in Joliet, IL.

03.01 SAN ANTONIO, TX @ THE ROCKBOX

03.02 HOUSTON, TX @ SCOUT BAR

03.03 DALLAS, TX @ TREES

03.06 FORT WAYNE, IN @ PIERE'S

03.07 BATTLE CREEK, MI @ THE MUSIC FACTORY

03.08 FLINT, MI @ THE MACHINE SHOP

03.09 HARRISON, OH @ THE BLUE NOTE

03.10 COLUMBUS. OH @ THE KING OF CLUBS

03.13 CLIFTON, NJ @ DINGBATZ

03.14 HERMON, ME @ MORGAN HILL EVENT CENTER

03.15 NEW BEDFORD, MA @ THE VAULT MUSIC HALL

03.16 READING, PA @ REVERB

03.17 LEESBURG, VA @ TALLY HO THEATER

03.19 LAKEWOOD, OH @ THE WINCHESTER

03.20 HOBART, IN @ HOBART ART THEATER

03.21 BLOOMINGTON. IL @ THE CASTLE THEATER

03.22 RINGLE, WI @ Q AND Z EXPO CENTER

03.23 JOLIET, IL @ THE FORGE

