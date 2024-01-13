Cattle Decapitation And Carnifex Announce Chaos & Carnage Tour

(Earsplit) Cattle Decapitation will co-headline this year's edition of the Chaos & Carnage Tour alongside Carnifex. The journey runs from April 30th through May 26th with additional support provided by the band's Metal Blade labelmates, Rivers Of Nihil and The Zenith Passage, as well as Humanity's Last Breath, Vitriol, and Face Yourself.

Comments Cattle Decapitation's Travis Ryan, "Excited to be back out on the road in the good ol' US of A, this time co-headlining the Chaos & Carnage Tour with our hometown homies Carnifex along with a slew of great bands making this one hell of a stacked lineup!"

Tickets for the Chaos & Carnage Tour 2024 are on sale now with VIP upgrades available for purchase on Friday, January 19th at 10:00am local time at chaosandcarnage.com.

CATTLE DECAPITATION: Chaos & Carnage 2024 w/ Carnifex, Rivers Of Nihil, Humanity's Last Breath, The Zenith Passage, Vitriol, Face Yourself:

4/30/2024 Nile Theater - Mesa, AZ

5/02/2024 Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX

5/03/2024 Granada Theater - Dallas, TX

5/04/2024 Vibes Event Center - San Antonio, TX

5/06/2024 The Orpheum - Tampa, FL

5/08/2024 Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville, TN

5/10/2024 The Brooklyn Monarch - Brooklyn, NY

5/11/2024 Reverb - Reading, PA

5/12/2024 The Palladium - Worcester, MA

5/14/2024 Sharkey's Event Center - Liverpool, NY

5/15/2024 Preserving Underground - New Kensington, PA

5/16/2024 King Of Clubs - Columbus, OH

5/17/2024 The Crofoot - Pontiac, MI

5/18/2024 WC Social Club - West Chicago, IL

5/20/2024 The Gothic Theatre - Englewood, CO

5/23/2024 The UC Theatre - Berkeley, CA

5/24/2024 The Belasco - Los Angeles, CA

5/25/2024 House Of Blues - Anaheim, CA

5/26/2024 House Of Blues - Las Vegas, NV

