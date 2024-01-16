Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Announce ALL THE GOOD TIMES: The Farewell Tour

(IVPR) Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Announces ALL THE GOOD TIMES: The Farewell Tour
First leg of dates announced today; Tickets on sale Friday, January 19 at 10 AM local time.
For nearly six decades, the three-time GRAMMY Award-winning Nitty Gritty Dirt Band has entertained audiences with their top-shelf musicianship and timeless hits "Mr. Bojangles," "Fishin' In The Dark," "An American Dream," and many more. And now, the time has come for the band who has carried a torch for American country and roots music to say so long to the highways and byways they've traveled throughout their career.
On March 21st, 2024, the Dirt Band will kick off the first leg of their last traditionally scheduled gigs, ALL THE GOOD TIMES: The Farewell Tour. No need to fret, this isn't goodbye forever, but it will be the last fans see of multi-city runs and long bus rides from the group that helmed the multi-artist Will The Circle Be Unbroken series that featured the likes of Mother Maybelle Carter, Doc Watson, Earl Scruggs, Emmylou Harris, Taj Mahal, Levon Helm, and dozens more.
"'All The Good Times' perfectly describes our career," said the band in a statement this week. "Playing our music for Dirt Band fans all over the world has been an incredible experience for us. The most important part of that has been the connection to our audience-that beautiful communal give and take is like nothing else. That's the very spirit we'll be celebrating as we head into our farewell tour. We're really looking forward to seeing you folks. Good times will be had by all!"
A list of dates for the first leg of the Dirt Band's ALL THE GOOD TIMES tour can be found below and tickets for most shows can be purchased beginning Friday, January 19 at 10 AM local time at this link. VIP packages are available for a majority of the ALL THE GOOD TIMES tour dates. Keep an eye out for the rest of the tour announcement in the coming months.
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band's ALL THE GOOD TIMES: The Farewell Tour Dates:
March 21 - Bowling Green, KY - SKyPAC - Main Hall
March 22 - Bloomington, IL - Bloomington Center For The Performing Arts
March 23 - Mount Vernon, KY - Renfro Valley Entertainment Center
March 24 - Marietta, OH - Peoples Bank Theatre
March 28 - Odessa, TX - The Ector Theatre
March 29 - Abilene, TX - Outlaws and Legends Music Festival
March 30 - Houston, TX - Arena Theatre
April 25 - Shreveport, LA - The Strand Theatre
April 28 - Oxford, AL - Oxford Performing Arts Center
May 9 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre
May 10 - Harris, MI - Island Resort & Casino
May 11 - Harris, MI - Island Resort & Casino
May 12 - Joliet, IL - Rialto Square Theatre
May 17 - Raleigh, NC* - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
May 18 - Bristow, VA* - Jiffy Lube Live
May 19 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre
June 21 - Mankato, MN - Vetter Stone Amphitheater
June 22 - Cedar Rapids, IA - McGrath Amphitheatre
June 23 - Bayfield, WI - Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua
June 27 - Sioux Falls, SD - Alliance Center
June 28 - Mahnomen, MN - Shooting Star Casino Hotel & Event Center
June 29 - Bismarck, ND - Belle Mehus Auditorium
June 30 - Dauphin, MB, Canada - Dauphin's Countryfest
July 11 - Mayetta, KS - Prairie Band Casino & Resort - Great Lakes Ballroom
July 12 - Jefferson City, MO - Capital Region MU Health Care Amphitheater
July 13 - Newkirk, OK - 7 Clans First Council Casino
July 25 - Lubbock, TX - The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences - Helen DeVitt Jones Theater
July 26 - New Braunfels, TX# - Whitewater Amphitheater
July 27 - Fort Worth, TX - Bass Performance Hall
July 28 - Amarillo, TX - Globe-News Center For The Performing Arts
September 14 - Kansas City, MO* - T-Mobile Center
* with Hank Williams, Jr.
# with Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit
Additional dates to be announced soon.
