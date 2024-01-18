Alice Cooper's Theatre Of Death Coming To Vinyl

(Atom Splitter) Alice Cooper invites music lovers on an unforgettable journey into the world of rock 'n' roll with a first time ever vinyl edition of his breathtaking live album Theatre Of Death - Live At Hammersmith 2009.

Feel the audience's energy and experience Cooper's unparalleled stage presence as he spins a macabre tale. This album not only highlights musical uniqueness, but also showcases the theatrical quality that makes Alice Cooper a pioneer in the field of rock spectacle. The recording takes you straight to the heart of the 2009 show and makes it a must for die-hard fans and newcomers to the exciting world of Alice Cooper.

With a track list that feels like a best-of of his greatest successes, Theatre Of Death is a musical journey through Cooper's impressive career. The intensity of his vocals, coupled with the band's enthusiasm for playing, ensures an unforgettable experience. Hits such as "No More Mr. Nice Guy," "School's Out," and "Poison" are showcased, among many others.

The limited vinyl first edition is pressed on two red 180g LPs and includes a DVD with the complete concert film. As an additional highlight, the package includes a numbered concert ticket replica that takes listeners back to Alice Cooper's fascinating world of horror.

The album is a testament to the shock rocker's enduring influence and a tribute to his role as a true music icon.

The title will be available everywhere from March 8.

FORMAT:

Ltd. Red 2LP Gatefold + DVD + concert ticket replica

THEATRE OF DEATH - LIVE AT HAMMERSMITH 2009 TRACKLIST:

SIDE A:

"School's Out"

"Department Of Youth"

"I'm Eighteen"

"Wicked Young Man"

"Ballad Of Dwight Fry"

"Go To Hell"

"Guilty"

SIDE B:

"Welcome To My Nightmare"

"Cold Ethyl"

"Poison"

"The Awakening"

"From The Inside"

"Nurse Rozetta"

"Is It My Body?"

SIDE C:

"Be My Lover"

"Only Women Bleed"

"I Never Cry"

"The Black Widow"

"Vengeance Is Mine"

"Devil's food"

"Dirty Diamond"

SIDE D:

"Billion Dollar Babies"

"Killer"

"I Love The Dead"

"No More Mr. Nice Guy"

"Under My Wheels"

"School's Out"

Related Stories

Alice Cooper Not Following KISS and Aerosmith Into Retirement - 2023 In Review

Alice Cooper In The Studio For Billion Dollar Babies 50th Anniversary - 2023 In Review

Alice Cooper Delivers Halloween Treat For Fans

Nita Strauss Forced To Sit Out Alice Cooper Shows Due To Illness

News > Alice Cooper