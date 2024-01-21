LiveKill Complete Video Trilogy With 'Scum Of My Life'

(CowGirlZenEntertainment) Florida heavy rockers LiveKill have released a music video for their brand new single "Scum Of My Life," which is the final episode in this three part series.
The videography depicts our protagonist ability to take back her freedom that was taken from her in "New Plague". That thru her pain and loss in "Vengeance" she was able to overcome and in the end win her battle over the darkness in her life.
"This was the first song I could hear the guitar riff in my head before I played it. A lot of songs speed up half-way into the song. I did the opposite with 'Scum Of My Life' slowing it down, letting it breathe and creating the emotion that draws you in. It's one of those songs that when you finish you can't wait for everyone to experience it." - John Snell
