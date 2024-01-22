King Buzzo (Melvins) & Trevor Dunn (Mr. Bungle) Announce U.S. Summer Tour

(Speakeasy) King Buzzo, the iconic founder and lead vocalist/guitar player for the Melvins, and Mr. Bungle bass player Trevor Dunn, join forces this Summer, teaming up for the "King Dunn Tour," which kicks off on Aug. 1 at Pappy + Harriet's in Pioneertown, Calif.
"I've been waiting a LONG time to do an acoustic tour with Trevor," Buzz Osborne shares. "He's a fantastic player, and has the ability to make his bass sound like an oil tanker crashing into a coral reef."
Osborne and Dunn have collaborated several times over the years, including Dunn's participation in King Buzzo's 2020 album, Gift of Sacrifice, as well as both being members of Fantômas, and Dunn's work as a part of Melvins Lite. On the "King Dunn Tour," Dunn will will play a stand-up concert bass, while Osborne will sing and play acoustic guitar.
Tickets are on-sale this Friday, Jan. 26, at 10 am local time. J.D. Pinkus (Butthole Surfers/Melvins) opens on all dates. For additional information, and ticketing links, visit Ipecac.com/tours.
"King Dunn Tour" dates:
August 1 Pioneertown, CA Pappy + Harriet's
August 2 San Diego, CA Casbah
August 3 Long Beach, CA Alex's Bar
August 5 Los Angeles, CA Lodge Room
August 6 San Francisco, CA The Chapel
August 7 Sacramento, CA Harlow's
August 9 Portland, OR Mississippi Studios
August 10 Seattle, WA Neumos
August 11 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory Spokane
August 12 Bozeman, MT The ELM
August 14 Salt Lake CITY, UT Urban Lounge
August 16 Fort Collins, CO Aggie Theatre
August 17 Denver, CO Bluebird Theater
August 19 Omaha, NE Slowdown
August 20 Saint Paul, MN Turf Club
August 21 Madison, WI High Noon Saloon
August 22 Chicago, IL Subterranean
August 23 St. Louis, MO Old Rock House
August 24 Louisville, KY Headliners Music Hall
August 26 Grand Rapids, MI The Pyramid Scheme
August 27 Detroit, MI The Shelter
August 28 Cleveland Heights, OH Grog Shop
August 29 Columbus, OH The Basement
August 30 Bethlehem, PA Musikfest Café at the ArtsQuest Center
August 31 Pittsburgh, PA Thunderbird Music Hall
September 1 Jersey City, NJ White Eagle Hall
September 3 Cambridge, MA The Sinclair
September 4 Brooklyn, NY Music Hall of Williamsburg
September 5 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom
September 6 Baltimore, MD Ottobar
September 7 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts
September 9 Charlottesville, VA The Southern Café & Music Hall
September 10 Carrboro, NC Cat's Cradle - Back Room
September 11 Charlotte, NC Visulite Theatre
September 12 Athens, GA 40 Watt Club
September 13 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade - Hell Stage
September 14 Nashville, TN Exit In
September 16 Birmingham, AL Saturn
September 17 New Orleans, LA Siberia
September 18 Baton Rouge, LA Varsity Theatre
September 20 Houston, TX House of Blues - Bronze Peacock
September 21 Austin, TX Antone's
September 22 Dallas, TX House of Blues - Cambridge Room
September 25 Tucson, AZ 191 Toole
September 26 Phoenix, AZ The Rebel Lounge
Ozzy Osbourne Music School In The Works- The Black Crowes Announce The Happiness Bastards Tour- more
Motley Crue's Reunion Crossed Age Boundaries- Ben Bruce Leaves Asking Alexandria- Papa Roach Joined By Chris Daughtry For 'Scars'- more
Root 66: Year End Wrap Up Part 1
The Blues: 2023 Wrap-Up Part 1: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, Jason Ricci and the Bad Kind, More
On The Record: Spotlight on Craft Recordings (Collective Soul, Social Distortion, More)
Van Morrison - Accentuate the Positive
Ozzy Osbourne Music School In The Works
The Black Crowes Announce The Happiness Bastards Tour
The Doobie Brothers Tap Steve Winwood and Robert Cray For The 2024 Tour
Rick Wakeman Announces The Final Solo Tour
King Buzzo (Melvins) & Trevor Dunn (Mr. Bungle) Announce U.S. Summer Tour
Pixies and Modest Mouse Team For Summer Tour
Brooks & Dunn Announce REBOOT 2024 Tour
Avril Lavigne Launching The Greatest Hits Tour