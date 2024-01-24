Singled Out: The Missing Peace's FIREWORK

The Missing Peace just released their Cameron Mizell (Sleeping With Sirens, Memphis May Fire, Avril Lavigne, Machine Gun Kelly) produced single "FIREWORK" and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

So we drive 10 hours down to Nashville from DC and we are absolutely stoked. First day we show up to the studio in the afternoon, we don't know what to expect, Cam Mizell comes outside and says 'hey you wanna go to this Mexican place across the street?' So the first thing we're doing when we get to the studio is we're eating and drinking Margaritas with Cam and we had this great chemistry. Later that day, we ended up putting down the start of what ended up being FIREWORK.

When we got into the studio in Nashville, we were so excited to bring a new energy to our music. With FIREWORK in particular, we tried something different, which is going into the studio with a loose conception of the song, unfinished, and keeping an open mind on what the record could become. From the very first demos the song had this darker, ambient, whispery vibe that reels you in. We wanted to make a fun song but we weren't afraid to lean into the ambience and darker aspects of the instrumentation. Same with the lyrics, which explore existential topics. So it was really a completely different process for us writing & recording this song.

