Tokyo Police Club Announce Their Final Concert

Tokyo Police Club have announced that they will be playing their final concert on November 29th at HISTORY in their hometown of Toronto, and will be revealed additional farewell dates leading up to this concert.
They had this to say, "It's time for us to say goodbye! This band has meant so much to us for so many years, but all magical things must come to an end. Tokyo Police Club will always stand for the connection we have shared ever since we were teenagers, and it's brought so many amazing people and moments into our lives. We're throwing one last big bash in Toronto at HISTORY on NOVEMBER 29th, and we have a few more things up our sleeve before we go, so stay tuned!
"Thank you from the bottom of our collective heart for the unbelievable support and inspiration over the years - you will always be a part of the TPC family. See you in the funny pages!
"Love, Dave Graham Josh and Greg"
