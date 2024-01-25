Brother Dege Reveals 'The Devil You Know' Video

(Speakeasy) Brother Dege, the GRAMMY Award-nominated guitarist, singer and songwriter who merges his affinity for '70s era rock bands and Southern psych, releases a second track, and video, from his forthcoming album Aurora (March 15, Prophecy Productions), with today's arrival of "The Devil You Know".

"'The Devil You Know' is a break-up song about not wanting to be alone - alone with one's self after getting dumped, which is the lonely, devilish place that we all know," Dege shares. "At this point in my life, I don't like to be alone. It's an uncomfortable place for me - I feel crazy. Sounds pathetic, I know, but I'm happiest when I'm connecting with another human being or creating art or therapeutic reasons - just like the giant sand mandala in the video. All art is temporary, like relationships and everything else. It all comes and goes."

On the themes behind the new album, Dege adds: "It definitely deals with love, psychosis, and the dysfunctions that get repeated within these relationships and patterns of myself. I thought of it as an ouroboros-which is a snake that eats its own tail. In a relationship, you are swallowing your own tail and tail of your partner, because you blame them for some of it too. The Aurora resembles the spectral light of falling in love."

