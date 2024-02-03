The Hillbilly Moon Explosion Share 'Sometimes Late At Night' Video

(Glass Onyon) With less than a week before the launch of their brand-new studio album, Back In Time, one of Europe's most buzzed about underground rock bands The Hillbilly Moon Explosion share one last single to give fans a taste of what's in store on release day.

"Sometimes Late At Night" is a propulsive track that deftly captures the spirit of the new album, crafting a compellingly dark surf-rock vibe with a heavy dose of gritty guitar riffs and an absolutely floor-stomping rhythmic backbeat that drives the verses. When the chorus hits, vocalist Emanuela Hutter's distinctively powerful voice shines through and elevates the track from mere melodic rocker to an electrifying piece of punk-infused power!

Bandmate Oliver Baroni shares high praise for Hutter's performance on the track, saying "'Sometimes Late At Night' is one of those songs that could only be by Emanuela. Completely unencumbered by genre or expectations. And ultimately that is pure Rock'n'Roll. Where family trauma and punk and art collide."

Be sure to check out the thrilling video the band shot for the single that both enhances and expands the listening experience.

